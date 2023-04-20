Eid ul fitr: When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India. Details here

Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr which marks the end for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The 'Chand Raat' term used in in South Asian cultures, particularly in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to refer to the night before Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha where "Chand" means moon and "Raat" means night in Urdu, so the term refers to the night when the Muslims sight the crescent or new moon, signaling the end of the month of Ramadan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}