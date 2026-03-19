Eid Mubarak 2026: 100+ wishes, photos, WhatsApp status, messages to share with loved ones

India is all set to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, 21 March, following the conclusion of Ramadan – a holy month of fasting from dawn to dusk by Muslims community. In Saudi Arabia, Eid would be celebrated on Friday, 20 March.

Traditionally, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the 29, or 30-day-long Ramadan, during which practicing Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

In India, the moon was not sighted on Thursday, 19 March, the 29th day of Ramadan. Hence, Eid would be celebrated on Saturday, with Friday, 20 March marking the end of 30-day-long Ramadan in India.

On the occasion of Eid, people hug their near and dear ones, and greet them with ‘Eid Mubarak’.

What does ‘Eid Mubarak’ mean? ‘Eid Mubarak’ is an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".

Eid Mubarak 2026: Top Eid wishes to share Here are top 100+ Eid Mubarak 2026 wishes to share with your loved ones:

Eid Mubarak! May this blessed day bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid! Happy Eid 2026!

View full Image View full Image May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always.

May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!

May Eid 2026 bring you endless moments of joy and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

View full Image View full Image Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid. Happy Eid 2026

Wishing you love, laughter, and a joyous celebration this Eid!

May Allah accept your prayers and fasting. Eid Mubarak!

Sending warm wishes for a prosperous and joyful Eid.

May the spirit of Eid bring happiness and peace to your home.

Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

May your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with endless blessings. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026! How to write Eid Mubarak in Arabic Here are some wishes in Arabic, along with their meanings:

مبارك (Eid Mubarak)

عيدكم مبارك (Eidkum Mubarak – “Blessed Eid to you”)

تقبل الله منا ومنكم (Taqabbalallahu minna wa minkum – “May Allah accept from us and you”) Short Eid Mubarak wishes In case you want to keep your wishes short and sweet, here's a list:

Eid Mubarak! 🌙

Wishing you a joyful Eid!

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Peace, joy and blessings — Eid Mubarak!

View full Image View full Image Wishing you a joyful Eid

Have a blessed Eid!

Warm wishes on Eid!

View full Image View full Image Have a blessed Eid

Eid Mubarak, stay blessed!

Wishing you love and happiness this Eid!

Joy and blessings this Eid — Mubarak!

Happy Eid! 🌙✨ Eid Mubarak wishes for family and friends Eid Mubarak! May your home be filled with laughter and your heart with joy.

Wishing you and your family a warm and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr.

May Allah’s blessings bring you peace, happiness and success. Eid Mubarak!

On this blessed day, may all your prayers be answered. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid strengthen your bonds with loved ones and fill your life with happiness.

Wishing you a peaceful, prosperous and joy-filled Eid.

May this Eid bring health, wealth and happiness to you and your family.

Eid Mubarak! May your life be as sweet as the treats you enjoy today.

May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with you. Have a blessed Eid!

May this Eid bring new hope, love and fresh beginnings. Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak wishes for Instagram, WhatsApp status Here are some trendy Eid Mubarak wishes to share on Instagram, WhatsApp status:

Eid Mubarak! May your heart be full and your home even fuller 🤍

Wishing you peace, joy and endless blessings this Eid 🌙

Grateful, blessed, Eid Mubarak 🌙

View full Image View full Image May this Eid bring happiness that lasts all year

May this Eid bring happiness that lasts all year

Moon sighted, hearts full 🌙 Eid Mubarak

Eid glow hits different ✨

Sweet treats, sweeter moments 🍬 Eid Mubarak

Serving Eid looks & good vibes only 💫