Eid Mubarak 2026: 100+ wishes, photos, WhatsApp status, messages to share with loved ones

India is all set to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, 21 March, following the conclusion of Ramadan – a holy month of fasting from dawn to dusk by Muslims community. In Saudi Arabia, Eid would be celebrated on Friday, 20 March.
Traditionally, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the 29, or 30-day-long Ramadan, during which practicing Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.
In India, the moon was not sighted on Thursday, 19 March, the 29th day of Ramadan. Hence, Eid would be celebrated on Saturday, with Friday, 20 March marking the end of 30-day-long Ramadan in India.
On the occasion of Eid, people hug their near and dear ones, and greet them with ‘Eid Mubarak’.
‘Eid Mubarak’ is an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".
Here are top 100+ Eid Mubarak 2026 wishes to share with your loved ones:
Here are some wishes in Arabic, along with their meanings:
In case you want to keep your wishes short and sweet, here's a list:
Have a blessed Eid!
Here are some trendy Eid Mubarak wishes to share on Instagram, WhatsApp status:
Eid Mubarak! May your heart be full and your home even fuller 🤍
Wishing you peace, joy and endless blessings this Eid 🌙
Grateful, blessed, Eid Mubarak 🌙
May this Eid bring happiness that lasts all year
Moon sighted, hearts full 🌙 Eid Mubarak
Eid glow hits different ✨
Sweet treats, sweeter moments 🍬 Eid Mubarak
Serving Eid looks & good vibes only 💫
Festive mood: ON 🌙✨