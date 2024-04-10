Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the start of a new Islamic year, ushering in Shawwal. The festival's timing is based on the moon sighting.

In his Eid message, US President Joe Biden expressed his solidarity with those facing conflict, hunger, and displacement globally, specifically mentioning regions like Gaza and Sudan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eid ul-Fitr, celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, holds significant importance in the Islamic lunar calendar.

iden further emphasised the importance of renewing efforts towards peacebuilding and advocating for the dignity of all people. In a post on X, he said, “As Muslim families and communities come together for Eid al-Fitr, they are also reflecting on the pain felt by so many. My thoughts are with those around the world enduring conflict, hunger, and displacement, including in places such as Gaza and Sudan. Now is the time to recommit to the work of building peace and standing for the dignity of all." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conflict in Sudan, which erupted last April 15, involves the military led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

As reported by AFP, the violence has resulted in the deaths of many thousands, with up to 15,000 casualties reported in a single town in the Darfur region, as stated by United Nations experts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to Gaza, labelling it a “mistake" and urging Israel to pursue a ceasefire, AFP reported.

When asked about Netanyahu's handling of the war, Biden told Univision, a US Spanish-language TV network, “I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach."

Earlier in his Ramadan greetings, Biden had stressed, “The United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages."

Eid ul-Fitr not only signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan but also symbolizes the commencement of a fresh spiritual journey and the start of a new Islamic year. This festival, which marks the culmination of a month-long period of fasting, ushers in Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid, The festival's timing is determined by the sighting of the moon, a tradition deeply rooted in Islamic culture. According to belief, Prophet Muhammad himself awaited news of the crescent moon's sighting to mark the beginning of each new month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!