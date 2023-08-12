Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat, French Police confirm

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat, French Police confirm

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:58 PM IST Agencies

Eiffel Tower closed and evacuated due to bomb threat, says French police source

Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, a French police source to news agency Reuters.

SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

"It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokeswoman said to news agency AFP.

Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).

Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World's Fair of 1889

