The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated earlier today (December 24) after a fire alarm was triggered due to a technical issue. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene as tourists were safely escorted away from the landmark site. The tower remains closed for investigations and maintenance following the incident.

According to a spokesman for SETE, Mirror UK reported, the tower’s management company, the alarm was caused by a short circuit in an elevator power rail. The issue occurred between the second floor and the top of the monument, triggering the alarm at 10:50 AM. "In accordance with current safety procedures, we evacuated the monument," the spokesperson confirmed.

Although initial reports and social media posts sparked rumors of a blaze, authorities clarified that there was no fire and that no visitors were in danger. "There was no fire," the spokesman added, “and no visitors were put in danger.”

