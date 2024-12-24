The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated earlier today (December 24) after a fire alarm was triggered due to a technical issue. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene as tourists were safely escorted away from the landmark site. The tower remains closed for investigations and maintenance following the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a spokesman for SETE, Mirror UK reported, the tower’s management company, the alarm was caused by a short circuit in an elevator power rail. The issue occurred between the second floor and the top of the monument, triggering the alarm at 10:50 AM. "In accordance with current safety procedures, we evacuated the monument," the spokesperson confirmed.

Although initial reports and social media posts sparked rumors of a blaze, authorities clarified that there was no fire and that no visitors were in danger. "There was no fire," the spokesman added, "and no visitors were put in danger."

