Home >News >world >Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break
A general view shows the Eiffel Tower as she gets ready to re-open to the public following the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, June 17, 2020.

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

1 min read . 03:04 PM IST Reuters

  • The grand monument opens after its longest period of inactivity since World War 2, with strict hygiene and safety measures.
  • Visitors not allowed to go above second floor as elevators remain off limits.

The Eiffel Tower welcomed back visitors on Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.

Visitors can access the 324 meters high (1,062 feet) tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time due to safety considerations.

In addition to this, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

