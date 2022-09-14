Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier than usual as Paris saves energy2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:01 AM IST
Lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off after the last visitor leaves at 11:45 p.m., starting September 23
Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe.