The iconic Paris' Eiffel Tower is to reopen to visitors on Friday for the first time in nine months following its longest closure since World War II. The lifts of the "Iron Lady" are set to whir back into life, transporting tourists to its 300-metre (1,000-foot) summit, ending a long period of inactivity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daily capacity

Daily capacity is set to be restricted to 13,000 people, however, about half of the normal level, in order to respect social distancing.

Proof of vaccination

And from Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test, in line with recent government-imposed requirements.

"Obviously it's an additional operational complication, but it's manageable," the head of the operating company, Jean-François Martins, told AFP.

After a final round of safety checks by staff, he announced that the "lady is ready".

Early reservations

Early reservations for tickets during the summer holiday period underline how the tourism industry in Paris has changed due to travel restrictions.

Martins said there was an "almost total absence" of British ticket holders, while only 15 percent were Americans and very few are from Asia.

Half of visitors are expected to be French, while Italians and Spanish make up a higher proportion than usual.

