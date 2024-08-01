Eight Indians killed after joining Russian Army, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said available information indicated that 12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge.

Published1 Aug 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Eight Indians killed after joining Russian Army, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine | Representational image
Eight Indians killed after joining Russian Army, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine | Representational image(AP)

Eight Indians have been killed while serving in the Russian armed forces while another 63 are seeking early discharge. The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday amid growing furore over those ‘duped’ into joining the Russian army. The development also comes mere days after 22-year-old Ravi Moun was killed while ‘fighting against Ukraine’ after being hired as a ‘driver’ in Russia.

“12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge. Eight deaths have been reported where the citizenship of the deceased has been verified as Indian,” the MEA told the Rajya Sabha.

The remarks came mere weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the issue during an interaction with his Russian counterpart in Moscow . The meeting with Vladimir Putin had also seen the two leaders “openly” discuss the ongoing Ukraine war. Meanwhile the MEA has sought the early discharge of Indian nationals duped into working for the Russian Army.

Also Read | Haryana News: 22-year-old killed in Russia fighting against Ukraine

Russia is believed to have hired thousands of foreign soldiers to bolster its ranks — including hundreds of Indians. A statement from the MEA indicated that PM Modi had been “given assurance” about their repatriation during his meeting with Putin. 

Earlier in June the MEA had dubbed it an issue of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow. The Indian government had demanded a "verified stop" to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army after two Indians were killed in early June.  

The foreign ministry had indicated last week that it was working with Russian authorities to facilitate the return of around 50 Indians fighting alongside the Russian army.

“Ravi went to Russia on January 13. An agent sent him to Russia for a transportation job. However, he was inducted into the Russian Army. My brother was to go to the frontline to fight against Ukrainian forces or face 10 years in jail. He was trained to dig trenches and later sent to the frontline. We remained in touch with him till March 12 and he was quite upset,” said his brother Ajay Moun.

(With inputs from agencies)

