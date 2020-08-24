Home >News >World >Eight Indians test COVID-19 positive upon arrival in Singapore
Office workers wearing protective face masks walk in Singapore's central business district, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su (REUTERS)
Office workers wearing protective face masks walk in Singapore's central business district, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su (REUTERS)

Eight Indians test COVID-19 positive upon arrival in Singapore

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 04:54 PM IST Gurdip Singh , PTI

  • The Ministry of Health said 13 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday
  • Singapore reported 51 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 56,404

SINGAPORE : Eight Indians were among 13 imported coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, which has so far registered 56,404 COVID-19 infections, health officials said on Monday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said 13 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, of whom eight arrived from India on August 11 and the rest five were from Bangladesh and the Philippines.

All the 13 people were placed on 14-day 'stay-at-home notice' (SHN) at dedicated facilities upon arrival here, the MOH said.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 51 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 56,404.

The new cases include seven imported cases and one case from the community areas involving a Singapore citizen, said the MOH.

The total number of COVID-19 recovered patients rose to 54,164 after 244 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, the ministry said.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 27 lives in the island nation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

