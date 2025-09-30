Eight Muslim and Arab countries support Donald Trump's Gaza plan, welcome ‘sincere efforts to end war’ — All we know

Important Muslim and Arab countries extended their support to a plan backed by United States President Donald Trump that proposes an end to the Gaza war.

Eight key countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, issued a joint statement welcoming Donald Trump's “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he supported as he warned the Palestinian armed group of more devastation if it did not comply, according to a report by the AFP.

Notably, some Palestinians have dismissed the plan as a “farce”, and Hamas said it is yet to receive the proposal, the report said. It added that European countries have urged Hamas to accept the plan.

What is the joint statement issued? Full text “Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt welcome US President's sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza

The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace. They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

They reaffirm their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, rebuilds Gaza and creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law as key to achieving regional stability and security.”

Donald Trump praised the statement posted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on X, which expressed “firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary” to secure an end to the war.

Gaza residents express scepticism The Palestinian Authority, which Netanyahu has sought to sideline, was also quick to offer support, welcoming Trump's “sincere and determined efforts”, AFP reported.

While Hamas did not issue a statement saying the group had yet to receive the plan.

But Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed group fighting alongside Hamas in Gaza, called the plan “a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people”. Adding: “Through this, Israel is attempting — via the United States — to impose what it could not achieve through war.”

Residents of war-torn Gaza expressed scepticism over the plan, dismissing it as a trick to release hostages that would not end the war. "We as a people will not accept this farce," Abu Mazen Nassar, 52, told AFP.

European powers back plan French President Emmanuel Macron met last week with Trump and said the United States was adopting elements of a French plan, despite disagreement over France's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Macron hailed Trump's "commitment to ending the war in Gaza". "Hamas has no choice but to immediately free all hostages and follow this plan," Macron wrote on X, where he also called on Israel to commit "resolutely" to it.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said the UK "strongly" supported Trump's "efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza".

The plan includes a call for a transitional body in Gaza led by Trump and involving former British prime minister Tony Blair.

"President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, whilst ensuring Israel's absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages," Blair said in a statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, which has faced growing pressure over its cautious stance, also hailed Trump's diplomacy.

In a statement, it called on "all sides to seize this opportunity and accept the plan".

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the Trump plan "offers a unique opportunity to end the terrible war in Gaza.

“Finally, there is hope for Israelis and Palestinians that this war could soon be over.”