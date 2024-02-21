Eight-year-old Indian becomes youngest to defeat grandmaster - Know more about chess prodigy Ashwath Kaushik
Eight-year-old Ashwath Kaushik has become the youngest player to defeat a grandmaster after trouncing Jacek Stopa during the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland. The Indian-born Singapore resident learnt to play the game at the age of four and became a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion in 2022. That same year, he had made waves after emerging as a triple champion in the chess variations — classic, rapid and blitz — at the Under-8 Eastern Asia Youth Championship.