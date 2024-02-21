 Eight-year-old Indian becomes youngest to defeat grandmaster - Know more about chess prodigy Ashwath Kaushik | Mint
Eight-year-old Indian becomes youngest to defeat grandmaster - Know more about chess prodigy Ashwath Kaushik
Eight-year-old Indian becomes youngest to defeat grandmaster - Know more about chess prodigy Ashwath Kaushik

 Livemint

Eight-year-old Ashwath Kaushik makes history as youngest player to beat a grandmaster at Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open. He is a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion and triple champion in chess variations.

The Indian citizen eventually finished the tournament in 12th place after losing to International Master Harry Grieve. (Photo via Pixabay)Premium
The Indian citizen eventually finished the tournament in 12th place after losing to International Master Harry Grieve. (Photo via Pixabay)

Eight-year-old Ashwath Kaushik has become the youngest player to defeat a grandmaster after trouncing Jacek Stopa during the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland. The Indian-born Singapore resident learnt to play the game at the age of four and became a World Under-Eight Rapid Champion in 2022. That same year, he had made waves after emerging as a triple champion in the chess variations — classic, rapid and blitz — at the Under-8 Eastern Asia Youth Championship.

“I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that," he said. 

The Indian citizen eventually finished the tournament in 12th place after losing to International Master Harry Grieve. He is currently ranked world No. 37,338 on FIDE, and according to a chessarena.com profile has secured 31 wins, 12 losses and 5 draws during the past year. 

ALSO READ: Budget 2024: India today has 80 chess grandmasters compared to 20 in 2010, says Nirmala Sitharaman

“It's surreal as there isn't really any sports tradition in our families. Every day is a new discovery, and we sometimes stumble in search of the right pathway for him. He picked it up on his own, playing with his grandparents," Reuters quoted his father Kaushik Sriram as saying.

Ashwath broke the recent record set by Serbian chess player Leonid Ivanovic during his match. The latter — also aged eight — had beaten grandmaster Milko Popchev in January. He is however five months older than Ashwath. 

“He needs a booster cushion to reach the other side of the board…Let’s just say we were not really that surprised, the boy works like a dog and has a supportive family. A lot of stars need to be aligned - Dad is super supportive, boy is dedicated, school allows flexibility and of course he has natural talent. Remains to be seen how far he can go as interests can change as the boy gets older. Still, we are hopeful," said Singapore Chess Federation CEO Kevin Goh.

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 05:16 PM IST
