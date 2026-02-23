El Mencho killing: Dozens of flights cancelled and delayed amid Mexico violence; United Airlines, Air Canada affected

Hundreds of travellers were left stranded at Cancún International Airport and Lic Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico as at least 29 flights got cancelled and more got delayed. This comes after violence erupted over the killing of the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes.

According to Travel and Tour World, 62 flights were delayed and another 29 were cancelled at the two busiest airports of Mexico — Cancun International Airport and Lic. Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City.

Tourists and passengers arriving at Cancun were met with long waits, rescheduled connections and logistical headaches amid peak travel season. Travellers at the Lic. Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City also faced similar fate when they arrived at the airport.

Which flights have been cancelled in Mexico? According to the Travel and Tour World reports, Mexican airlines including Aeromexico, Viva, Aerobus, Interjet and more companies have cancelled and/or delayed their flights.

Several US and Canadian airlines cancelled flights to parts of Mexico on Sunday following the unrest.

US carriers United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines, as well as the Canadian airlines Air Canada and WestJet/Sunwing, announced the cancellation of flights to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Manzanillo.

Some planes had to turn back while already en route to Mexico, several airlines said, including Southwest, which turned back four flights originally bound for Puerto Vallarta.

Southwest Airlines said it would send aircraft to Mexico to repatriate its stranded passengers and staff once the situation normalises.

The United States in an advisory informed its citizens that domestic and international flights were cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

Panic at Mexican airports Videos circulating on social media showed panicked tourists and passengers at Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports in Mexico.

Many travellers were seen dropping their luggage and running across the airport to take shelter behind chairs and flight desks amid the military operation.

Videos further show employees sprinting for cover as reports spread of armed men inside the terminal.

Mexico authorities kill major drug leader Leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military, the government announced.

El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

El Mencho and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The operation triggered a series of violent events in the state of Jalisco.

Other than US and Canada, India has also issued an advisory for its citizens in Mexico.