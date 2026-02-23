El Mencho net worth: How much did Mexico's top cartel leader earn? Meet his wife Rosalinda Valencia and children

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, widely known as “El Mencho”, was killed in a raid by Mexican security forces in the western state of Jalisco, triggering violent confrontations nationwide while drawing praise from the United States.

He was slain during a federal operation targeting the organisation on Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Mexican government.

The US Embassy in Mexico stated on X that the operation was conducted by Mexican special forces as part of bilateral cooperation, with US authorities supplying supporting intelligence.

Advertisement

According to AP, David Mora, analyst for International Crisis Group in Mexico, mentioned, “Ever since President (Claudia) Sheinbaum has been in power, the army has been way more confrontational, combative against criminal groups in Mexico. This is signaling to the U.S. that if we keep cooperating, sharing intelligence, Mexico can do it, we don’t need U.S. troops on Mexican soil."

The killing of the drug lord represented the Mexican government’s most significant achievement so far in demonstrating to Donald Trump its commitment to combating cartel activity. His death triggered a strong response from the cartel, widely known by its Spanish acronym, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the report noted.

Also Read | Mexico travel warning after El Mencho killing — List of cities to avoid

El Mencho net worth The precise net worth of the late drug lord remains unclear, but in 2019 the US Drug Enforcement Administration suggested it could be more than $1 billion. An archived Univision report quoted DEA agent Kyle Mori, who was involved in efforts to capture the elusive crime leader, as saying, “I would estimate his wealth at no less than $500 million, and it may even surpass $1 billion.”

Advertisement

While this figure represents only his personal fortune, some estimates suggest that the total assets of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) could be worth tens of billions of dollars. These numbers remain approximate, since the group’s involvement in illegal activities makes precise financial calculations impossible.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reportedly identified CJNG as one of the main suppliers of cocaine to the United States, placing it on the same level as the Sinaloa Cartel. Reports also indicate that CJNG is involved in the production of fentanyl and various forms of methamphetamine.

Also Read | Who was El Mencho? All you need to know about killing of Mexico cartel leader

El Mencho's wife Rosalinda González Valencia El Mencho is married to Rosalinda González Valencia, whose relatives in the Los Cuinis are believed to manage the financial operations of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The couple reportedly married in 1996, although reports suggest they legally separated in 2018.

Advertisement

El Mencho's children They have three children together: Rubén Oseguera González, Jessica Johana Oseguera González, and Laisha Oseguera. Rubén, also known as “El Menchito", was once considered second-in-command within the organisation under his father’s leadership but has since been convicted. Jessica Johana, sometimes called “La Negra,” was involved in managing some of her father’s business ventures and was imprisoned in 2021 for her role in operating CJNG-linked sushi and tequila businesses, reports said.

Laisha Oseguera, another daughter, has also been suspected of connections to cartel activities. A 2021 report indicated that she and her partner, Christian Fernando Gutiérrez Ochoa, were wanted after two navy personnel were abducted from a shopping center in Zapopan, Guadalajara, allegedly in retaliation for Rosalinda’s arrest.

El Mencho’s children are often viewed as possible candidates to eventually lead CJNG. However, no official successor has been named.

Advertisement