NEW DELHI: Central American nation, El Salvador, has changed the frontend and backend technology provider for its “Chivo" wallet to fix a series of problems that have plagued its state-run bitcoin wallet. The development has come amid the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF ) recommendation that El Salvador should drop the use of bitcoin as its sovereign currency.

Chivo is in the process of deploying 1,500 bitcoin ATMs around the country.

The government of El Salvador earlier this week rejected a recommendation by the IMF to drop bitcoin as legal tender, with the country's treasury minister Alejandro Zelaya saying “no international organization is going to make us do anything, anything at all."

A statement issued by the El Salvador government said, “The Government of President Nayib Bukele informs that the American company AlphaPoint is providing technology for Chivo Wallet, the first national digital wallet in the world. AlphaPoint, which provides financial technology to institutions globally, is adding its expertise to offer financial services and access to Bitcoin for millions of Salvadorans who are actively using the Chivo wallet."

Crypto software firm AlphaPoint will support the frontend and backend infrastructure that powers the wallet and integrates the entire ecosystem including the mobile application, mobile point-of-sale processing, merchant website portal, call-center support software, and administrative console.

Their build focuses heavily on wallet stability and uptime, scalability, and social impact, while also integrating user verification services leveraging machine-learning facial recognition and authentication tools.

AlphaPoint also improved the Lightning integration for nearly instantaneous low-fee bitcoin transactions via QR and Lightning addresses.

“No one else has attempted to execute a project of this size. We at AlphaPoint are honored to be involved in the process and provide the scalable and reliable solutions needed for this massive undertaking. The Chivo application is currently supporting millions of Salvadorans, many for their first time accessing financial services," said Igor Telyatnikov, co-founder and CEO of AlphaPoint.

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender, as the government launched the Chivo wallet to facilitate bitcoin transactions in the country.

