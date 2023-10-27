El Salvador charges a $1,000 fee on travellers from India and Africa to combat migration to the US
People traveling on passports from India or any one of more than 50 African nations will be obliged to pay the fee, El Salvador’s port authority said in a statement on its website dated October 20
El Salvador is charging passengers from Africa or India a $1,000 fee, in an apparent bid to curb migration to the US through the Central American country.
