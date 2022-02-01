Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  El Salvador defends use of Bitcoin as legal tender; rejects IMF's call

El Salvador defends use of Bitcoin as legal tender; rejects IMF's call

El Salvador's government on Monday defended the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender
1 min read . 05:33 AM IST AFP

  • The IMF last Tuesday warned of ‘large risks’ posed by the cryptocurrency's volatility
  • In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

El Salvador's government on Monday defended the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, rejecting calls from the International Monetary Fund to change course.

El Salvador's government on Monday defended the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, rejecting calls from the International Monetary Fund to change course.

The IMF last Tuesday warned of "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency's volatility.

The IMF last Tuesday warned of "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency's volatility.

"No multilateral body is going to force you to do anything, absolutely nothing. States are sovereign states and make sovereign decisions about their public policies," Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Monday.

"No multilateral body is going to force you to do anything, absolutely nothing. States are sovereign states and make sovereign decisions about their public policies," Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Monday.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.

At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at about $44,000.

At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at about $44,000.

It hit a record of $67,734 in November, but has since fallen and is now trading at about $38,000.

It hit a record of $67,734 in November, but has since fallen and is now trading at about $38,000.

Last week, the IMF board, comprised of representatives of member countries, "urged" President Nayib Bukele's government "to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status."

Last week, the IMF board, comprised of representatives of member countries, "urged" President Nayib Bukele's government "to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status."

It warned of "large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.

It warned of "large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.

But Zelaya told Channel 21 on Monday the IMF had never asked El Salvador to "eliminate" Bitcoin as legal tender.

But Zelaya told Channel 21 on Monday the IMF had never asked El Salvador to "eliminate" Bitcoin as legal tender.

He added plans were afoot to issue a Bitcoin bond in the first half of March with "all the safeguards" in place.

He added plans were afoot to issue a Bitcoin bond in the first half of March with "all the safeguards" in place.

"There is regulation for this," he said "All risks have been evaluated and we have worked on every one to minimize them."

"There is regulation for this," he said "All risks have been evaluated and we have worked on every one to minimize them."

Zelaya added that El Salvador continued in negotiations with the IMF for a $1.3-billion financing agreement to clear its debt.

Zelaya added that El Salvador continued in negotiations with the IMF for a $1.3-billion financing agreement to clear its debt.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!