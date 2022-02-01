El Salvador defends use of Bitcoin as legal tender; rejects IMF's call

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"No multilateral body is going to force you to do anything, absolutely nothing. States are sovereign states and make sovereign decisions about their public policies," Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"No multilateral body is going to force you to do anything, absolutely nothing. States are sovereign states and make sovereign decisions about their public policies," Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.
In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.
At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at about $44,000.
At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at about $44,000.
It hit a record of $67,734 in November, but has since fallen and is now trading at about $38,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It hit a record of $67,734 in November, but has since fallen and is now trading at about $38,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last week, the IMF board, comprised of representatives of member countries, "urged" President Nayib Bukele's government "to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status."
Last week, the IMF board, comprised of representatives of member countries, "urged" President Nayib Bukele's government "to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status."
It warned of "large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.