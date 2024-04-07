El Salvador offering 5,000 free passports to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, says President Nayib Bukele
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele believes that although this number is small (in terms of the percentage of population) immigrants will have a ‘huge impact’ on the country's society and future with their contributions
Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador has announced that the Central American country will offer 5,000 free passports to highly skilled workers. The number is equivalent to $5 billion in the country's passport programme, he added.
