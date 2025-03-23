El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), one of the world’s most notorious maximum-security prisons, has once again drawn international attention after US President Donald Trump announced that alleged gang members deported from the US would be held there. The facility, known for its extreme conditions and strict regime, has been a key element in Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gang violence.

CECOT: A high-security mega-prison Located in Tecoluca, El Salvador, CECOT was constructed in 2022 in response to a surge in gang-related killings in the country. The prison spans multiple buildings and was designed to house tens of thousands of inmates under highly restrictive conditions.

Prison conditions: Harsh and controversial CECOT operates under extreme conditions meant to break prisoners’ spirits. The prison is known for its:

Overcrowding: Each of its 256 cells houses around 156 inmates with no mattresses or sheets, only metal bunk beds.

Lack of basic amenities: Only two toilets and two sinks are available per cell, regardless of the number of occupants.

24/7 surveillance: Artificial lights remain on around the clock, and CCTV cameras monitor every movement.

Extreme solitary confinement: Special isolation cells are kept completely dark except for a small ceiling hole allowing minimal light to enter.

Trump’s partnership with Bukele Trump has praised Bukele’s hardline approach to crime and has now embraced a controversial agreement to send deported gang members to CECOT.

Last weekend, 261 alleged criminals, mostly from Venezuela, were flown to El Salvador and processed at the facility.

A video released by Bukele’s government showed the new inmates being shackled, dragged from planes, and forced into mass cells, reinforcing the prison’s brutal reputation.

The United States will pay a very low fee for them, but a high one for us,” Bukele stated in an X post, highlighting the financial arrangement between Washington and San Salvador.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the deal, calling the $6 million payment to El Salvador “pennies on the dollar” compared to the cost of housing these inmates in US maximum-security prisons.

Trump remains firm on his support for the arrangement. “They’re dangerous people, but they didn’t look so dangerous when the guards took care of the situation from El Salvador,” he said last Friday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the deportations, saying, “Bukele will hold the detainees in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars.”

