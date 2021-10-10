1 min read.Updated: 10 Oct 2021, 01:29 PM ISTReuters
El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.
Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on September 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorize the cryptocurrency as legal tender. But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May.