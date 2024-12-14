Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware Inc. have officially unveiled “Elden Ring: Nightreign," a cooperative action-survival game set in the same universe as the acclaimed Elden Ring, which has sold over 28.6 million copies since its release in 2022. The spinoff is slated for a 2025 launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Elden Ring established itself as a groundbreaking action RPG with its vast open world and challenging combat, Nightreign takes a fresh approach by emphasizing co-op gameplay. Players will band together as one of eight unique warriors, known as “Nightfarers," to survive for three in-game days in the treacherous land of Limveld.

Nightreign blends dungeon exploration, character leveling, and intense battles against formidable enemies. The game introduces dynamic world elements, with maps, enemies, and key locations changing with each playthrough. Players must prepare strategically to confront powerful Nightlords, who emerge at the culmination of the third day.

Each of the eight playable characters features distinctive skills and ultimate abilities, offering diverse playstyles. From summoning massive tombstones to creating weak spots in enemies, players can devise new strategies to tackle evolving threats.

Global collaboration FromSoftware will publish the game, while Bandai Namco will oversee distribution in overseas markets. Supported platforms include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam, with up to three-player co-op and a single-player mode available.