Election 2020: How Trump and Biden compare on the key issues

The election on Nov. 3 offers American voters a choice between two presidential candidates with differing views on a range of policy issues. Over the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal will roll out a series of articles comparing where President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden stand on issues from climate change to health care and jobs. This package of stories is a guide to help voters understand where the candidates agree and disagree.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Tax Policy

There is an enormous gulf between the presidential candidates on tax policy—with trillions of dollars at stake over the next decade. President Trump is campaigning to continue his administration’s biggest legislative achievement, the 2017 tax law, which lowered taxes on businesses and individuals while increasing budget deficits. Mr. Biden proposes big tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to pay for social programs.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Immigration, Border Wall and ICE

Immigration formed a core theme of President Trump’s 2016 campaign and since taking office, he has sought to reduce nearly all forms of immigration to the U.S.

Among Mr. Trump’s changes: border-wall construction, bans on travel from a number of countries and a temporary closure of the southern border to asylum seekers for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. He also attempted to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Mr. Biden formulated his own immigration policy as a rebuttal of Mr. Trump’s terms, promising to undo nearly all of the changes the administration has made.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Foreign Policy

President Trump and Joe Biden have profound differences in key areas of U.S. foreign policy, including alliances, Saudi Arabia and Iran. But the pair hold similar views about some major goals, including limiting troop deployments to the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on China

President Trump has charted a more confrontational China policy than his Republican and Democratic predecessors pursued in the four decades since Washington and Beijing set up full diplomatic relations.

That hard line is likely to continue no matter whether Mr. Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the presidential election.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Tech Policy

No matter who wins the Nov. 3 election, powerful technology companies are expected to face increased scrutiny.

A Trump administration would likely maintain—and possibly accelerate—the broad-scale regulatory scrutiny of technology companies that marked his first term. That effort has included allegations of anticonservative bias online, antitrust investigations of internet giants such as Google and Facebook, and actions against Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok and WeChat. Mr. Biden, the Democratic nominee, has also been critical of Big Tech’s market power and has said he would support stricter antitrust oversight and online privacy rules.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Policing, Crime and Racial Injustice

Policing, crime and racial injustice have become major themes in November’s presidential election, fueled in part by a series of killings and shootings of Black people in police custody this summer.

President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden have offered different responses to those issues.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Trade

Donald Trump’s election in 2016 led to the biggest shift in U.S. trade policy since World War II, as he piled on tariffs and eschewed alliance-building. A win by Joe Biden could reverse direction again. The former vice president and Democratic challenger says he will woo allies battered by Trump trade sanctions, rethink the use of tariffs and try to create a united front to confront China.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Job Creation, Workplace Safety and Wages

The winner of the presidency will face a U.S. labor market still recovering from this spring’s pandemic-induced shock, which ended a decade of job growth. Both President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are promising to create millions of jobs, but their strategies to achieve a full recovery differ.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Climate and Energy Policy

The 2020 presidential election pits one candidate making climate change integral throughout his platform against another who dismisses its importance and pledges to keep pushing a deregulatory agenda. Environmental policy is one of the biggest contrasts between President Trump and Joe Biden. Energy companies, auto makers and unions all may see major changes if there is turnover at the White House.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Mortgage Finance

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have divergent views on the federal government’s role in the $11 trillion mortgage market, with potential consequences for the price of home loans for millions of Americans. The Trump administration aims to return two giant mortgage-finance companies— Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac —to private hands over the next couple of years. A Biden administration, in contrast, would be in no hurry to release the companies.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Student Debt, College Costs

President Trump and Joe Biden disagree on how much of $1.5 trillion in federal student debt owed by 43 million Americans should be forgiven—and how to finance college going forward.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Helping Small Businesses

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have both emphasized the need to aid U.S. small businesses still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic but have also offered different solutions.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Financial Regulation

Joe Biden was vice president when Barack Obama signed the Dodd-Frank financial regulation act in 2010. The legislation continues to symbolize the policy differences between Democrats and Republicans on financial regulation. A second Trump administration would preserve efforts to ease what it sees as the law’s overly burdensome provisions, while a Biden administration is more likely to bring Wall Street under closer scrutiny.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Health Care

Most of the differences between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on health care align on a central dispute: Mr. Trump wants to reduce the federal government’s role in Americans’ health care, while Mr. Biden wants to expand it.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on International Accords and Alliances

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed to recommit the U.S. to global alliances and international accords that President Trump has quit or criticized, highlighting a major difference in the two rivals’ approaches to foreign policy.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on the Middle East

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, President Trump has been pressing more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel. But regardless of who wins the election, the prospects for further normalization are expected to become more challenging next year. If Mr. Trump wins re-election, he may find his closeness with Riyadh insufficient to persuade Saudi King Salman to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. If Mr. Biden wins, he may discover his efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would unsettle Israel and Arab states.

Where Trump and Biden Stand on Budget Deficits

Federal debt is set to rise further regardless of who is in the White House come January, as the economic downturn and the rising cost of Social Security and Medicare pressure government finances.

