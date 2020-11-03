Election 2020: How Trump and Biden compare on the key issues

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, President Trump has been pressing more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel. But regardless of who wins the election, the prospects for further normalization are expected to become more challenging next year. If Mr. Trump wins re-election, he may find his closeness with Riyadh insufficient to persuade Saudi King Salman to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. If Mr. Biden wins, he may discover his efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would unsettle Israel and Arab states.