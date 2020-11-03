Election 2020 Today: America votes, legal challenges loom

60 YEARS IN THE MAKING: Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president in the first minutes of Election Day, just after the stroke of midnight, have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for Biden, who won the town’s five votes. In nearby Millsfield, Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five. Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting in Dixville Notch, but the coronavirus pandemic shelved those plans.