Electric air taxis are already coming in for a hard landing

Unless Lilium can sway a consortium of officials in Germany or elsewhere in Europe, though, it is hard to see what it can do. The top investor is Chinese technology giant Tencent, which already gave Lilium a lifeline in 2023. It holds warrants allowing it to raise its stake to as much as 36% for $0.05 a share, but concerns about Chinese control make it unlikely to want to go much above its current 19%.