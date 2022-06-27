Electric Mercedes beats own record, travels over 1,200 km on single charge

Electric Mercedes beats own record, travels over 1,200 km on single charge2 min read . 09:24 PM IST
- The Vision EQXX drove from Stuttgart in Germany to the UK's Silverstone, finishing the record-breaking journey in under 15 hours
An electric Mercedes-Benz has crushed its own range record by travelling greater than 1,200 km (750 miles) on a single charge.
The Vision EQXX drove from Stuttgart in Germany to the UK's Silverstone, finishing the record-breaking journey in under 15 hours.
The electric automobile achieved the feat with a 100kwh battery pack, which is the same capacity as the battery used in the Tesla Model S.
Tesla's longest-range vehicle, the Model S, can travel a bit over 400 miles per charge, The Environmental Protection Agency estimates.
Lucid Motors, a new startup, sells a $169,000 sedan that's rated to travel 520 miles between stops, making it the rangiest vehicle on the market.
According to reports, the Mercedes car was able to achieve roughly twice the range of the Tesla through a combination of advanced aerodynamics, lightweight materials and battery innovations involving the use of state-of-the-art silicon anodes.
“Driving this beacon of the future of electric mobility to the place where the Formula 1 story began, and where we’ve seen and contributed to some iconic Formula 1 races is personally very special," said Mercedes’ Adam Allsopp, who drove the final leg of the 14.5 hours drive to Silverstone on 22 June.
“Completing the journey from Stuttgart to Silverstone on a single charge with even greater efficiency really evidences some great progress in accelerating the technologies underpinning our electrification strategy."
This comes just two months after a Mercedes Vision EQXX drove just more than 1,000 km from Germany to the South of France without stopping to recharge.
To optimise efficiency, Mercedes has made the EQXX as lightweight and aerodynamic as possible, as weight and air resistance are two of range's biggest enemies. Thus, the teardrop shape and swooping curves.
Mercedes has also developed a new battery specifically for the EQXX. It's 100 kWh, about the same capacity as what's in the company's EQS luxury sedan. But Mercedes managed to make the EQXX's battery take up half as much room and weigh 30% less.
