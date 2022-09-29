Electric shock, extortion and slave labor: How Russia ran a detention camp in occupied Ukraine

The camp housed no more than 50 inmates at one time, with a total of as many as 300 prisoners estimated to have been held here during the six months the facility operated, Ukrainian investigators say. Detainees brought here were often able to pay their way out, at the rate of $20,000 per person, if they could gather the cash after all their valuables had already been taken, according to former detainees and an investigator with the Security Service of Ukraine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}