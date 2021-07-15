Electric taxis and hydrogen boilers: Welcome to Europe in 2035

Still mulling over the scooter problem, you chuck two pizzas into the oven. They’re made with organic wheat thanks to an EU target to have a quarter of all agricultural land farmed without pesticides. Even the vegan cheese has improved a lot since the early 2000s. Governments stopped short of putting taxes on meat and dairy, but you gave it up at the turn of the decade anyway. With so many of your friends following plant-based diets, it was starting to become embarrassing being the only one ordering beef burgers.There’s no time for an elaborate meal tonight because the family’s busy packing for a holiday to Rotterdam tomorrow. A decade ago, you loved flying to Greek islands, but since the government increased carbon taxes on airlines, it’s too expensive, so you’re taking the train across Europe instead. Santorini is no longer that appealing, either. It gets uncomfortably hot at the height of summer these days. Rotterdam used to be one of the most polluted cities in Europe, but since the EU brought in new regulations on shipping, it’s become a tourist hotspot. You love sitting in the cafes at the harbor or wandering round the old town.The phone rings and you’re thrilled to hear the voice of an old school friend who moved to Boston a few years back. She has a question about heat pumps. They’ve been installed in lots of homes in Europe by now, but they’re only just moving to low-emission heating in America. To be honest, you tell her, it’s great that they’re better for the environment but they can be a pain when they break down. There just aren’t as many people who know how to fix them, unlike the gas boiler you used to have.