Electric-vehicle startups promise record-setting revenue growth
Companies with little revenue today project explosive growth in short time; some investors are skeptical
It took Google eight years to reach $10 billion in sales, the fastest ever for a U.S. startup. In the current SPAC frenzy, a spate of electric-vehicle companies planning listings are vowing to beat its record—in some cases by several years.
Among the most ambitious are luxury-car maker Faraday Future, U.K.-based electric-van and bus maker Arrival Group, and auto maker Fisker Inc. Each has disclosed plans to surpass the $10 billion revenue mark within three years of launching sales and production.
