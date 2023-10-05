Eleven Indians, individuals of Indian origin shine in TIME100 AI list

TIME's inaugural TIME100 AI list features eleven Indian, Indian Americans who are actively engaged in the field of emerging technology, making crucial decisions regarding its application.

The list includes notable figures like Sneha Revanur, who, at just eighteen years old, is the youngest honoree, as well as Neal Khosla, the son of venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, and billionaire siblings Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, among other accomplished individuals. Revanur is the Founder and President, Encode Justice. As per Time, Revanur recently helped organize an open letter urging congressional leaders and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to include more young people on AI oversight and advisory boards.

“Soon after, she was invited to attend a roundtable discussion on AI hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris. Other Indians and Indian Americans on the list include Neal Khosla who is the CEO and Co-Founder of Curai Health which is an AI-assisted telehealth startup co-founded in 2017. It essentially functions as an assistant for doctors, handling straightforward tasks to free up their time for more complex work", TIME said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Top influential figures in artificial intelligence: From Elon Musk to Sam Altman, check TIME100 list

Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya

At the age of 27, Chopra established Karya, a nonprofit organization with a unique approach. Karya not only ensures that its employees receive a minimum wage of $5.00 per hour, which is approximately 20 times higher than India's minimum wage, but it also compensates them each time a company licenses Karya to create a new AI product.

Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, Co-founders, Wadhwani AI

In 2018, Indian billionaire siblings Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani embarked on a mission to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to address worldwide development issues, particularly in regions where individuals were living on incomes of less than $5 per day.

To explore this endeavour, Romesh and Sunil, who serves as the founder and chairman of SAIGroup and the founder of the WISH foundation, respectively, joined forces and allocated $30 million to establish a nonprofit organization known as Wadhwani AI. To date, a total of $60 million has been committed to this initiative.

Apart from these, Pushmeet Kohli, Vice President of Research, Google DeepMind; Kalika Bali, Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India; Arvind Narayanan & Sayash Kapoor Professor and doctoral Candidate, Princeton University are also among the ones on the TIME100 AI List.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!