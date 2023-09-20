Eli Lilly sues US medical spas, compounding pharmacies, wellness centers over sales of bogus Mounjaro for weight loss2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Eli Lilly sues medical spas, wellness centers, and compounding pharmacies for selling unregulated versions of its diabetes drug Mounjaro containing tirzepatide.
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker Eli Lilly said that it was suing 10 US medical spas, wellness centers and compounding pharmacies for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide. Tirzepatide is an active ingredient in its diabetes drug Mounjaro which is expected to be approved for weight loss later this year.