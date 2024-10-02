‘Eliminate Khamenei’: Israeli official says as Iran seeks revenge for Nasarallah, Haniyeh death

Following Iranian missile strikes, Israel's leaders warn of severe consequences for attacks. Khamenei remains in a secure location as speculation grows that Iran's supreme leader could be targeted by Israel.

Written By Sayantani
Published2 Oct 2024, 06:56 PM IST
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him during a gathering of Iranian top scientific talents in Tehran on October 2, 2024. Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late on October 1, 2024 in what it said was in response to Israel's killing last week of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing in July widely blamed on Israel
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him during a gathering of Iranian top scientific talents in Tehran on October 2, 2024. Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late on October 1, 2024 in what it said was in response to Israel’s killing last week of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing in July widely blamed on Israel(AFP)

Iran-Israel War: After an Israeli bunker buster bomb attack killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was shifted to a ‘safe space’.

Khamenei continues to in a “safe location” following Tuesday's missile strike targeting Israel's defenses. Fear of all-out war grapples middle east, calls to ‘eliminate figures like Khamenei’ has erupted in Israeli military ranks.

Also Read | Israel assess damage from Iran’s missile barrage

Speculations of Khamenei as Israel's Next Target

Growing speculation suggests that Khamenei could be the next target of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

An Israeli military official, speaking to The Jerusalem Post, asserted that eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader should be a key objective. “We should expect to strike government centers and possibly eliminate figures like Khamenei,” the officer stated.

The senior security official emphasized the urgency of swift action, claiming that Khamenei ordered the missile attack and is actively seeking to destabilize the region while pursuing nuclear capabilities.

Also Read | Israel vows to make Iran pay, says won’t allow UN Chief to enter — Key Updates

“Khamenei wants a conventional attack and is seeking backing for nuclear weapons. Israel must destroy Iran’s nuclear sites now,” he declared.

Netanyahu's Warning of Retaliation to Iran

In response to the Iranian missile strikes on Israel, which saw nearly 200 missiles launched at Israeli defense installations, Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered a stern warning. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it,” he said. “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was monitoring missile interceptions from the command center, also vowed revenge. “Iran has not learned a simple lesson—those who attack the state of Israel pay a heavy price,” he stated.

Notably, a 50ft crater was discovered near the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv after the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Also Read | Mint Primer | Iran strikes Israel: What next?

Background of the Iran-Israel Attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that the missile assault was a retaliation for Israel's recent killings of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died in a bombing in Tehran in July 2024 that is widely attributed to Israeli actions.

Iran seeks vengeance

According to Reuters report, banners and newspaper headlines in Iran vow vengeance against Israel for its assaults on Iranian assets across the region, and and a 30-foot missile on display in front of a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei points skyward.

Also Read | Israel-Iran war news: Video shows giant crater near Mossad HQ after Iran attack

Israel killed Nasrallah, Iran’s ally in the Levant, in an airstrike last week that flattened a Beirut neighbourhood.

In turn, Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in what it said was a response to Israel’s repeated targeting of Iranian interests in the region - a move that Western leaders worry could lead to a direct Israel-Iran war.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 06:56 PM IST
'Eliminate Khamenei': Israeli official says as Iran seeks revenge for Nasrallah, Haniyeh death

