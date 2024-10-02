‘Eliminate Khamenei’: Israeli official says as Iran seeks revenge for Nasarallah, Haniyeh death

Iran-Israel War: After an Israeli bunker buster bomb attack killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was shifted to a ‘safe space’.

Khamenei continues to in a “safe location” following Tuesday's missile strike targeting Israel's defenses. Fear of all-out war grapples middle east, calls to ‘eliminate figures like Khamenei’ has erupted in Israeli military ranks.

Also Read | Israel assess damage from Iran’s missile barrage

Speculations of Khamenei as Israel's Next Target Growing speculation suggests that Khamenei could be the next target of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

An Israeli military official, speaking to The Jerusalem Post, asserted that eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader should be a key objective. “We should expect to strike government centers and possibly eliminate figures like Khamenei,” the officer stated.

The senior security official emphasized the urgency of swift action, claiming that Khamenei ordered the missile attack and is actively seeking to destabilize the region while pursuing nuclear capabilities.

“Khamenei wants a conventional attack and is seeking backing for nuclear weapons. Israel must destroy Iran’s nuclear sites now,” he declared.

Netanyahu's Warning of Retaliation to Iran In response to the Iranian missile strikes on Israel, which saw nearly 200 missiles launched at Israeli defense installations, Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered a stern warning. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it,” he said. “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was monitoring missile interceptions from the command center, also vowed revenge. “Iran has not learned a simple lesson—those who attack the state of Israel pay a heavy price,” he stated.

Notably, a 50ft crater was discovered near the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv after the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Background of the Iran-Israel Attacks Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that the missile assault was a retaliation for Israel's recent killings of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died in a bombing in Tehran in July 2024 that is widely attributed to Israeli actions.

Iran seeks vengeance According to Reuters report, banners and newspaper headlines in Iran vow vengeance against Israel for its assaults on Iranian assets across the region, and and a 30-foot missile on display in front of a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei points skyward.

Israel killed Nasrallah, Iran’s ally in the Levant, in an airstrike last week that flattened a Beirut neighbourhood.