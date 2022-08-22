Elon Muk receives letter from his 'almost' Standford professor. See post

Further, in the letter, the professor praised Musk's description of the issues of using silicon for anodes for lithium batteries. The professor wrote, "About 10 years ago we at Stanford did research on the very issues you described. Indeed, it almost seemed like you had read all of our papers. As a part of the work we did, we found that since the crumbling of Si on lithiation is associated with the amorphization of crystalline Si, less crumbling can be achieved by starting with amorphous Si in the first place. Much larger Si particles can be lithiated without cracking if they are initially in the amorphous state. Using amorphous Si as particles in a carbon matrix might allow much higher volume fractions of Si to be loaded into carbon anodes. For all I know, someone may have already patented this idea".