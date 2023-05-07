Elon Musk a self-made billionaire? World's 2nd richest says, 'Haven’t inherited anything ever'3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Elon Musk wrote, ‘I grew up in a lower, transitioning to an upper, middle-income situation, but did not have a happy childhood’
Last month Elon Musk's father Errol said he bankrolled his son's career
Elon Musk, the world's second-richest person has shared brief details about his childhood. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, whose net worth is $178.2 billion revealed he has never received anything in inheritance, not even a large financial gift. His statement snubs claims which said Musk is not a self-made billionaire also his father's claims that he bankrolled Musk from Zambia's ‘emerald mine’.
