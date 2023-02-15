Elon Musk aims to find successor as Twitter CEO towards end of this year
- Elon Musk, speaking via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, said he needed to stabilize the social-media platform financially before handing the reins to a new leader.
Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he aims to find his successor to lead the social-media company toward the end of 2023.
