It was earlier reported that new Twitter owner Elon Musk emailed his workers for the first time to inform them that, except for special circumstances that he himself would approve, Work From Home (WFH) would no longer be permitted and employees would be required to work a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office.

Musk was replying to a tweet that shares a report saying the billionaire businessman has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by November 14. The post shares a mail of a third-party employee of Twitter that explains why moving to Dublin to work from office is difficult at the moment.

“This is in the middle of a housing crisis that Musk has absolutely no idea about, and it is almost impossible to move to Dublin so quickly. This is putting us under an intense amount of stress and uncertainty and unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it," the employee wrote.

Also Read: Elon Musk: Twitter to roll out feature to identity ‘associated’ organisations

The world’s richest man has said such reports are incorrect. “Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine," he tweeted on November 13.

Musk also clarified the part where WFH was believed to be approved by the Twitter owner himself. “Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence," Musk wrote while asserting that similar policies were in place at the other companies he owns, Tesla and SpaceX.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter staff ends remote work

Billy Markus, who developed Dogecoin and goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, replied to Musk’s tweet and said that he believed overall productivity would be better when everyone was in the office and liked office life. However, he said, “just wanted to throw out there, especially when i had to commute to SF daily before i moved (which was a 1-1.5 hour commute), that 2 days a week WFH woulda been a godsend (sic).