Elon Musk allows Twitter employees to Work From Home but…2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Elon Musk tweeted about the approval process of WFH from Twitter employees.
It was earlier reported that new Twitter owner Elon Musk emailed his workers for the first time to inform them that, except for special circumstances that he himself would approve, Work From Home (WFH) would no longer be permitted and employees would be required to work a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office.