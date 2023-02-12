“Some of the smartest people I know actively believe the press", the Chief Twit of microblogging site Twitter, Elon Musk, tweeted on Saturday, triggering a major debate on the role of press in a society.

Considered the fourth pillar of democracy, journalism and press has contemporarily faced the criticized end of society. Press in current times have often been accused of being biased mouthpieces or ‘lap dogs’ of influential politicians.

Tesla owner Elon Musk's tweet had a tone of sarcasm when he pointed out that ‘smartest people believe in press’.

“Some of the smartest people I know actively believe the press … amazing" Elon Musk wrote on twitter.

Musk's tweet received several contradictory replies.

Former CEO of Groupon India, Ankur Warikoo, agreed to another fellow Twitter user who said, they believed things they read ‘from anonymous twitter accounts with a string of 7 numbers at the end of their handle’. To this Warikoo commented, “That always have our back".

Further others also commneted on Musk's tweet asking why is he ‘actively trying to undermine journalism". To this another quipped, " isn't that you job to find out'.

While Musk remained silent about his statement, others jumped to speculations and debates, mulling the stand point of journalistic endeavours in today's society.

Since being shared on Saturday night, the tweet has garnered 259.6K likes and rapidly counting.

Like his most other actions, this cryptic tweet comes after Elon Musk’s brain-implant company Neuralink was being probed over its shipping methods after an animal rights group contacted the US Department of Transportation, US officials said on Friday.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine said that public records show untrained Neuralink employees transported “contaminated" devices that were removed from the brains of “infected" monkeys without safely packaging them. The incidents are said to have taken place in 2019 at the University of California, Davis, where experiments on rhesus macaques were performed.

Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications.

Meanwhile, SpaceX moved a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.

Thirty-one of the 33 first-stage booster engines ignited simultaneously for about 10 seconds in south Texas. The team turned off one engine before sending the firing command and another engine shut down — “but still enough engines to reach orbit!" tweeted SpaceX's Elon Musk.

(With agency inputs)