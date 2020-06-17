Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have revealed the official name of their newborn son. After revealing a potential name last month, which created a lot of controversy regarding its legality and uniqueness, the couple seems to have locked on to a final name.

The birth certificate, revealed by TMZ, shows that official legal name of the child is X AE A-XII Musk. This name, according to the certificate, has been registered in the state of California.

The couple had earlier taken to social media to reveal their son's name. Grimes, in May, claimed that the couple made a change to their child's name. There were issues surrounding the legality of the name in the state of California as it included the number 12.

The family law attorney David Glass had told People magazine that while the original name was technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names.

The singer had later hinted that the couple would instead go for "X AE A-Xii," confirming that the number was replaced with roman numerals instead.

According to the 32-year-old singer the initial part of the name is pronounced "Ex - Eye." She also revealed that the son was nickname Little X.

Grimes also revealed the meaning behind the name of social media. She claimed, the X represents 'the unknown variable' and 'AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).' The last part of the name is a tribute to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has 'no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.' As for the 'A,' it represents 'Archangel,' which is her 'favourite song' and the number '12' represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

With Inputs from ANI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated