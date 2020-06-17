Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes' newborn son's name revealed

Grimes also revealed the meaning behind the name of social media. She claimed, the X represents 'the unknown variable' and 'AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).' The last part of the name is a tribute to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has 'no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.' As for the 'A,' it represents 'Archangel,' which is her 'favourite song' and the number '12' represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.