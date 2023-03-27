Elon Musk and Grime's daughter has a ‘new’ name. Read on

Elon Musk and Grime's daughter has a ‘new’ name. Read on1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
After tweeting a picture of her with her daughter Grime revealed her daughter's new name to her fans
Grimes and Elon Musk are well-known for giving their children distinctive names. They have a son named X AE A-Xii Musk and a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Now, their young daughter appears to have garnered a mysterious new name.
"She's Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that). Curiosity, the eternal question, and such," wrote Grimes in a recent Twitter post.
The couple has kept information about the toddler relatively private since she was born in December through a surrogate. Grimes - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - shared a photo with her daughter on the social media app over the weekend with a simple caption: “Y.C"
The mother-daughter duo sported red jumpers, with the Canadian singer explaining that the toddler was ‘channeling Goku or smthn’.
“(Normally we post her for her privacy but she’s fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn)," the tweet read.
As fans gushed about the photo, she revealed that Exa Dark Siderael Musk now has a ‘new’ identity. The ‘name reveal’ tweet has since been liked more than a thousand times.
Interestingly enough, their son - baby Y's older brother - had also undergone a name change of sorts when he was younger. The couple had named their son X Æ A-12 but was later compelled to change it to X Æ A-Xii in order to comply with the law. They nicknamed their son X.
