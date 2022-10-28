Elon Musk and his plans for Twitter. Here are the 5 things that can change

Elon Musk and his plans for Twitter. Here are the 5 things that can change2 min read . 08:44 PM IST
Elon Musk mentions that has some big plans for Twitter as the ‘future civilisations need a common digital town hall to carry out healthy debate’
After spending months to seal the deal with Twitter, Elon Musk now officially owns the social media platform. His excitement about making the buy is evident from tweets that he posted in the past 2 days.
Yesterday, before even the official takeover, he changed his bio to Chief Twit, then, hours after the process was completed, he writes, ‘the bird is freed’. He also mentioned that he has some ‘big’ plans for the platform as the ‘future civilisations need a common digital town hall to carry out healthy debate’. And, here are a few changes that we are likely to see in the coming days.
Opening up to the advertisers on Thursday, Musk mentioned it will be a common digital platform where various audiences can carry healthy debates.
In an open letter, he writes, “…you can choose your desired experience as per your preference, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play videogames ranging from all ages to mature."
He also hints towards the fact that it will no longer be a free-for-all space as he goes on to write, “Twitter cannot become ‘free-for-all hellspace’, where anything can be said without consequence."
In a bid to boost Twitter’s value, there could be cutting down its workforce, something he’s hinted at before. The previous reporting suggested that he’d planned to cut 75% of staff, although he assured Twitter staff this week that’s not the case. However, immediately after the takeover, he fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and policy head Vijaya Gadde.
Musk has also opined that Twitter should be more “reluctant to delete things" and “very cautious with permanent bans." This means a long list of controversial far right figures and conspiracy theorists, among others, including Donald Trump, can find their way back to the platform.
In private and public statements over the past six months, Musk has toiled with the idea about how the app can operate in the future. He also mentioned that Twitter could become part of an “everything" app called X, possibly in the style of popular Chinese app WeChat.
