The much-awaited cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has the possibility of happening as soon as on Monday, according to a recent tweet by Walter Isaacson. While sharing a screenshot of his conversation with Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson showed text exchanges in which Elon Musk is asking Mark Zuckerberg if they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto.

“I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto," Walter Isaacson said in a tweet.

According to the text messages shared by Walter Isaacson, Mark Zuckerberg seemed annoyed and said he doesn't want to hype something that will never happen. The Meta CEO even challenged Elon Musk to just inform him when he is ready to compete.

Elon Musk responded to the challenge with his usual wittiness and said he will be in Palo Alto on Monday and offered to fight on Mark Zuckerberg's Octagon.

Elon Musk in talks with Italy govt

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk is in touch with the government of Italy for hosting the proposed cage fight. The culture minister in the Italian government Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed that Elon Musk has approached the government and they are considering the request.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in the camera frame will be in ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy," Elon Musk said in a series of tweets.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads.