'Elon Musk and Twitter row' can happen with Indian tech firms too, says expert

Recently, Musk had spelled out an ultimatum to the tweeps that they will have to decide whether they want to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" or else they can take a severance package of three months' pay. After his ultimatum, many employees left. Later on Thursday, the company announced that it was temporarily closing its offices till Monday 21 November. The hashtag #RIPTwitter became well-known on the internet as users and departing workers announced the closure and bid their goodbyes.

