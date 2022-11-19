'Elon Musk and Twitter row' can happen with Indian tech firms too, says expert

'Elon Musk and Twitter row' can happen with Indian tech firms too, says expert2 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- He further criticized saying that world's getting an insight into the ruthless business of rich people buying companies.
Debarghya Das, founding engineer at Glean has said that everything the chief Twit doing to Twitter could happen to any tech company in India.
Debarghya Das, founding engineer at Glean has said that everything the chief Twit doing to Twitter could happen to any tech company in India.
He further criticized saying that world is getting an insight into the ruthless business of rich people buying companies.
He further criticized saying that world is getting an insight into the ruthless business of rich people buying companies.
In a tweet, Musk wrote, “Everything Elon's doing to Twitter could happen to a tech company in India and nobody would bat an eyelid. It's commonplace in private equity. The world's getting an insight into the ruthless business of rich people buying companies."
In a tweet, Musk wrote, “Everything Elon's doing to Twitter could happen to a tech company in India and nobody would bat an eyelid. It's commonplace in private equity. The world's getting an insight into the ruthless business of rich people buying companies."
Prior to this, Das had also shared 10 tips for the laid-off H1-B visa holders in the US.
Prior to this, Das had also shared 10 tips for the laid-off H1-B visa holders in the US.
Musk who took over the micro blogging site was been highly criticised for his actions taken. With almost a month since he became the Chief, it is still not clear what he actually wants to do with the company.
Musk who took over the micro blogging site was been highly criticised for his actions taken. With almost a month since he became the Chief, it is still not clear what he actually wants to do with the company.
Soon after he took over, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He has also been proposing to re introduce Vine, short-length videos like insta reels and Tiktok .
Soon after he took over, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He has also been proposing to re introduce Vine, short-length videos like insta reels and Tiktok .
Also Read: How Elon Musk made Twitter a mess. 10 points
Also Read: How Elon Musk made Twitter a mess. 10 points
However, One of the most critisiced actions was the layoffs across the board. In just one day, he sacked half the workforce of the company through email. Employees were asked not to come to the office till they get clarity about their roles. However, after few days, the company called back dozens of employees.
However, One of the most critisiced actions was the layoffs across the board. In just one day, he sacked half the workforce of the company through email. Employees were asked not to come to the office till they get clarity about their roles. However, after few days, the company called back dozens of employees.
Recently, Musk had spelled out an ultimatum to the tweeps that they will have to decide whether they want to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" or else they can take a severance package of three months' pay. After his ultimatum, many employees left. Later on Thursday, the company announced that it was temporarily closing its offices till Monday 21 November. The hashtag #RIPTwitter became well-known on the internet as users and departing workers announced the closure and bid their goodbyes.
Recently, Musk had spelled out an ultimatum to the tweeps that they will have to decide whether they want to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" or else they can take a severance package of three months' pay. After his ultimatum, many employees left. Later on Thursday, the company announced that it was temporarily closing its offices till Monday 21 November. The hashtag #RIPTwitter became well-known on the internet as users and departing workers announced the closure and bid their goodbyes.