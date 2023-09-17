Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Tucker Carlson come in support of Russell Brand after rape allegations

The 48-year-old British comedian has been accused by 4 women of rape and sexual abuse

In the wake of allegations of rape and sexual abuse against comedian and social influencer Russell Brand, Tesla owner Elon Musk, social media influencer Andrew Tate and political commenter Tucker Carlson have came in support of him.

In response to Brand’s video suggesting he was targeted as part of a coordinated attack for his right-wing criticism of the media, Musk wrote on X: “Of course. They don’t like competition."

In a post on X, Tate wrote: “Welcome to the club."

He also posted a picture of a cartoon knight with a caption: “On my way to fight the crazy b—h allegations."

Tate is awaiting a trial in Romania for rape and human trafficking charges, according to a report by NYpost.com.

“Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen," wrote Carlson on X in support of Brand.

The 48-year-old British comedian has denied the allegations, saying that all of his relationships have been consensual.

He said that the media reports were part of a coordinated attack to discredit him because of his views.

According to reports by The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4's Dispatches, one woman has alleged that she had been raped, while three others have accused Brand of sexual assault. One of the women also said that he had been physically and emotionally abusive.

Before the reports were published, Brand posted a video online denying the allegations.

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," the comedian said.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," Brand added.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he said. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."