Elon Musk announces deadline for removing blue checkmarks on Twitter2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:48 AM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is making the switch to paid verification in order to generate much-needed revenue for Twitter.
Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday announced a deadline for purging legacy blue checkmarks from Twitter accounts verified under the company's old regime. He provided the information about the target date on his official Twitter account.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×