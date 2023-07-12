Elon Musk announces new company xAI, set to build ChatGPT alternative

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is adding yet another company to his growing portfolio. One a co-founder for the Sam Altman-led OpenAI the billionaire businessman is now set to launch a rival artificial intelligence firm - xAI. The company's website went live on Wednesday evening, explaining that its goal was “to understand the true nature of the universe".

“Our team is led by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. We have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto…We have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4," read an excerpt from the newly launched x.ai website. xAI is set to hold a Twitter Spaces chat on July 14.

While the company is a separate entity from X Corp, it said that xAI would “work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission".

According to a Bloomberg report citing a Nevada state filing with the Secretary of State, Musk and Jared Birchall (who operates his family office) incorporated a business called X.AI in March this year.

In April, the Financial Times reported that Musk was holding discussions with Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. investors about helping fund an AI startup, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The billionaire has acquired thousands of processors from Nvidia Corp. for the new project, the paper said.

The announcement incidentally came mere hours ahead of a Musk-led event broadcast on Twitter Spaces that will focus on artificial intelligence with two prominent US House lawmakers. California Democrat Ro Khanna said he and Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher will speak with the Twitter owner for about 45 minutes at 7pm New York time.

(With inputs from agencies)