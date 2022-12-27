Britain will join the European Union in 2023, Russian high ranking official and former president Dmitry Medvedev took to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the prediction. Medvedev posted a series of tweets on Tuesday making ‘wildest’ predictions for 2023. “On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions. Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones." Medvedev tweeted.

Medvedev signed off his ‘season’s greetings' by saying, “Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!"

Twitter owner Elon Musk found the tweets hilarious and replied, “Epic thread!!"

A walkthrough Medvedev's prediction for 2023

-Medvedev's tweets mentioned that oil prices will rise to $150 a barrel in 2023. “Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters" the former Russian president wrote.

-The Russian official's second prediction mentioned that the United Kingdom that had exited out of the European Union under the prime Minister-ship of Boris Johnson, will rejoin the group. “The UK will rejoin the EU" he tweeted.

-Following the UK rejoining European Union prediction, Medvedev mentioned, “The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency"

-Medvedev said that Poland and Hungary will occupy the western parts of former Ukraine. “Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine"

-Medvedev's fifth prediction was that ‘the Fourth Reich will be created’ where in he mentioned that the outcasts, will be incorporated into the Fourth Reich. “The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts"

-His predictions further went on to say that a war will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. He said that this will eventually cost Europe to be divided, "Poland repartitioned in the process" he wrote

-Further Dmitry Medvedev predicted that Northern Ireland will separate from the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland

-One of the biggest predictions made by the Russian official includes a civil war in the United States. Medvedev wrote, “Civil war will break out in the US, California"

He mentioned that Texas would become an independent state. Further Texas and Mexico will form an allied state

- The tweet also mentioned that tesla CEO Elon Musk will supposedly win win the presidential election in a number of states. Moreover, Dmitry mentioned in his prediction that Elon Musk will win in the states that will b be given over to the Republican Party or Grand Old Party (GOP) after the new Civil War’s end

-"All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia" Medvedev's ninth prediction for 2023

-Finally, Medvedev predicted that the Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash.

He said that Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies and predicted a dominance of the Digital fiat currencies in 2023.