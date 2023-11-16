SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has backed an anti-Semitism tweet on the X platform, the social media site he owns. A user on the X platform had posted a video where a father is seen scolding his son for the online hatred his son has spewed against Jewish communities.

“To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":" the video is captioned. “You got something you want to say? Why don't you say it to our faces…"

Another X user criticised the social media post. The user accused Jews of their hatred against whites. The user @breakingbaht wrote, "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them".

"You want truth said to your face, there it is," the user added.