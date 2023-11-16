Elon Musk backs anti-Semitism tweet, says, 'You have said the actual truth'
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the world's richest person, has faced criticism for promoting content attacking Jewish people. He previously deleted a tweet comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has backed an anti-Semitism tweet on the X platform, the social media site he owns. A user on the X platform had posted a video where a father is seen scolding his son for the online hatred his son has spewed against Jewish communities.
Musk backed the argument of @breakingbaht and added, "You have said the actual truth".
Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest person with a net worth of around $225 billion, has repeatedly been criticized for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism.
Last year, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize after he deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.
Earlier this year, Musk blamed the Anti-Defamation League for a slump in US advertising revenue on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.
Ad sales are still down 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers" mounted by the ADL, he said in September after the organization said reports of harassment and extremist content spiked after Musk took over the company.
At the time, Musk said he was “pro free speech" but against antisemitism “of any kind.
